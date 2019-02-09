PM in Northeast LIVE updates: ‘Previous govt neglected Arunachal,’ says Modi in Itanagar

PM Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Northeast, is scheduled to address rallies in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Amingaon, Assam and Agartala, Tripura on Saturday.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating several projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Tripura.

It will be Modi’s third visit to Assam since December 25, when he inaugurated the Bogibeel bridge in the state. During his last visit in January, in a rally in Silchar, he said the government was committed to bringing the CAB.

On Friday, Members of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted slogans against the Citizenship Bill as he travelled to Raj Bhavan from the airport after he arrived in the city.

11:21 am IST Arunachal is security gateway of the country: PM “Arunachal Pradesh is the security gateway of the country and we are taking every step to develop this state,” said PM Modi in Itanagar.





11:18 am IST PM kisan samman nidhi will benefit the farmers of Arunachal: PM “To benefit the farmers of the country, the BJP government proposed PM kisan samman nidhi scheme in this year’s interim benefit. This scheme will benefit the farmers of the state. We are also working towards boosting organic farming in the state, “said PM Modi in Itanagar.





11:17 am IST To give a boost to culture of Arunachal, we launched Arunachal’s first dedicated TV channel, DD Arunprabha: PM “Growing the state’s tourism sector will grow more employment opportunities for the youth. The people will know about the culture of the state. To give a boost to culture and custom of the state, we launched Arunachal’s first dedicated TV channel, DD Arunprabha.,” said PM Modi.





11:13 am IST What Arunachal Pradesh achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation: PM “I would like to congratulate the state and the CM that every household here now has electricity connection under ‘Saubhagya’ scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation,” said PM Modi in Itanagr, Arunachal Pradesh.





11:08 am IST Apart from airways, we are connecting the state to the rest of the country through railways and roadways: PM “Apart from airways, we are connecting the state to the rest of the country through railways and roadways. This will solve the connectivity problem that the people of the state face. In our bid to connect every capital to railways, we have connected Itanagar to the rail network of the country,” said PM Modi in Itanagar.





11:05 am IST BJP government is dedicating two airports to the state: PM “Since independence, there wasn’t any airport in the state with modern infrastructure or connectivity. But, the BJP government is dedicating two airports to the state. We are trying that through UDAAN scheme, the people of the state can avail cheap flight services,” said PM Modi in Itanagar.





11:01 am IST We neither limited the budget nor our will power to develop Arunachal: PM “The country can progress only when Northeast will progress,” said PM Modi, adding, “Working on the lines of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the BJP tried to develop the state. We neither limited the budget nor our will power,” said PM Modi in Arunachal.





10:59 am IST Previous govt neglected Arunachal: PM “Arunachal has the gift of water resources. It has the capability to generate electricity. However, these gifts of Arunachal wasn’t used by the previous government. They neglected Arunachal. Previous govts neglected this state for decades but we are here to change this. New India can only be built if North East can be developed well,” said PM Modi.





10:56 am IST We are working on projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore for Arunachal: PM “The Centre govt and Khandu government in Arunachal is taking every necessary step to make this state strong. We are working on projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore for Arunachal. These will improve transportation, health care and benefit the state,” said PM Modi.





10:54 am IST Arunachal is the land of rising sun: PM “Arunachal is the land of rising sun. Arunachal gives strength to our resolves,” said PM Modi in Itanagar.



