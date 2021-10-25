PM Modi to visit UP today, launch new healthcare scheme

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh for the launch of a new healthcare scheme, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), that will work toward strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across India.

“The objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States,” stated the press release issued by PM’s office.

It added that 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will also be established across all states.

Under the PMASBY, a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South-East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centres for disease control will be set up, the PMO said.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional, the PMO said.

The Centre said that eight medical institutions have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme, which aims to set up colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, while one institution to be inaugurated in Jaunpur on Monday has been made operational by the Adityanath-led state government using its own resources.

The PMASBY scheme was first announced in the Union Budget 2021-2022 on February 1. An outlay of about ₹64,180 crores over six years (till the financial year of 2025-26) was sanctioned for the scheme in September.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present at the event. Furthermore, PM Modi will also inaugurate many development projects worth more than ₹5, 200 crores in Varanasi.

With Uttar Pradesh going to the polls next year, this is PM Modi’s second visit to the state.