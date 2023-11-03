PM Modi, UAE President share ‘deep concerns’ on terrorism, death of civilians in Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the deadly war between Israel and Hamas with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, and shared “deep concerns” over terrorism and the death of civilians in the region. In a telephone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the developments in the West Asian region and called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.

PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed

“Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, assuring humanitarian assistance and reiterating India's long-standing principles position on the Israel-Palestine issue. He had also expressed shock and concern over the civilian casualties after thousands were reportedly killed in an attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Israel has been launching massive retaliatory assaults against the Hamas group after its fighters carried out an attack on October 7 in which at least 1,400 people were killed. According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 9,227 Palestinians including 3,826 children have been killed in the Israeli strikes so far.