Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Tel Aviv says it has surrounded Gaza City

Israel on Thursday night intensified its ground offensive against Hamas militants and announced that its troops have encircled the Gaza City. The Israeli Army said it would continue its efforts to “dismantle Hamas” and free hostages. A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip on November 1.(AP)

Ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the region, Tel Aviv also clarified that "a ceasefire is not on the table”. Blinken, meanwhile, has said that the US wants to talk about “concrete steps" that can be taken to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

US President Joe Biden has also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to allow time to free more hostages from Gaza.

The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 29th day on Friday. Over 10,000 people have died on both sides.

The Hamas-led Health Ministry said that 9,061 people in Gaza have been killed in the retaliatory action carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza. Over 32,000 others are injured and 2,060 are missing.

On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, mostly civilians from Hamas' initial attack on October 7, have died. The militants also abducted around 240 people, of whom four have been released.

Israel-Hamas war: Latest highlights