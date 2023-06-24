Watch | PM Modi concludes US State visit with address to Indian diaspora

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington on Friday, marking the conclusion of his US State visit. As Modi arrived to deliver his goodbye speech, the building resonated with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ‘Vande Mataram’, reflecting the enthusiasm of the attendees. (Follow here for comprehensive coverage: PM Modi in US LIVE)

PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora as US State visit comes to a close

PM Modi at Ronald Reagan building and International Trade Centre.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that together, “we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies.”

(ALSO READ: How US newspapers are reporting PM Modi's State visit)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi highlighted that during this visit, companies like Google Micron, Applied Materials and others have announced to make investments in India. “All these announcements will help to create employment in India.”

He added that the Artemis Accord signed between India and the US will provide several opportunities in space research. By 2024, with NASA, India will send astronauts to space. “That is why I said ‘Sky is not the limit’.”

ALSO READ | Biden's gift to PM Modi: 'Future is AI' t-shirt. It's not what you think it is

In the nearly 40-minute long speech, the prime minister said that the remarkable progress in India can be attributed to the unwavering belief of its 1.4 billion people. It is not his efforts but the collective resilience of the nation that has overcome centuries of colonisation and restored this belief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheduled event commenced at around 7:30 pm (local time) on June 23. The diaspora reception is being organized by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).