Biden's gift to PM Modi: 'Future is AI' t-shirt. It's not what you think it is

PM Modi in US: During the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House on Friday, United States president Joe Biden presented a special t-shirt to prime minister Narendra Modi. The t-shirt bore the quote "The Future is AI" with the second line "America & India," symbolising the strong partnership between the two biggest democracies in the age of artificial intelligence. (ALSO READ: How US newspapers are reporting PM Modi's State visit) PM Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden Hi-Tech Handshake event at White House

This follows PM Modi's address to US Congress on Tursday where he said, “In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India.”

Technocrats join PM Modi - US prez Biden

During the meet, the leaders were joined by top business leaders and technocrats including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI's chief Sam Altman, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Planet Labs CEO Will Marshall, CEO, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams.

ALSO READ: US expects India to follow G7 price cap for Russian oil, says White House

Top leaders hail Indo-US partnership in the technology sector

Addressing the Hi-Tech Handshake event, PM Modi said that the “coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future”.

President Biden said that the cooperation between India and US matters, not just for people of the both countries but for the whole world. "Our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about tackling climate change, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity," he said.

While AI is the future, how to secure it?

Amidst an era of unprecedented growth in the artificial intelligence sector, global attention is focused on the potential applications and concerns surrounding AI technology.

Notably, the recent G7 Summit held in Hiroshima, Japan, introduced the Hiroshima AI Process (HAP), a significant initiative aimed at regulating AI. The process, set to conclude by December 2023, highlights the need for the international community to address the responsible and ethical development of artificial intelligence.