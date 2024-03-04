Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday, embark on a 10-day visit to 12 states and union territories across the nation to attend 29 inauguration and foundation stone laying programs, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi will commence his visit from Telangana, where will will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sector worth more than ₹56,000 crore at a public programme in Adilabad followed by a public address....Read More

Later in the day, he will visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam and will address a public meeting in Chennai. Later in the day, he will depart for Hyderabad.

PM Modi also shared a post on X sharing the deets of his upcoming visit to several states. "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives," he said.

Meanwhile, a five-tier security arrangement has been made for the prime minister's visit to Chennai with as many as 15,000 police personnel, including officers, have been deployed for the security.