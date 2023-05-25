PM Modi to address US Congress? Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna confident of invite

A day after he wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urging him to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the United States (US) Congress, Congressman Ro Khanna has said that he is “very confident” that the Speaker will extend an invite to PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of US Congress in 2016.(Twitter/MEA India)

As co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional caucus on India and Indian-Americans, Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Michael Waltz, a Republican from Florida, met McCarthy on Wednesday to discuss the invitation.

After the meeting, Khanna told HT, “We had a very constructive discussion with the Speaker and, based on the discussion, I am very confident that he will extend an invite to the PM to address a joint session of the Congress.” Khanna added that McCarthy saw India as a “critical ally” and the relationship with India as among the consequential for the US in the 21st century.ALSO READ: ‘Opportunity to deepen partnerships’: US State dept on PM Modi's June visit

At the invitation of President Joe Biden, Modi is travelling to Washington DC on June 22 for a state visit. Biden will host him for bilateral talks as well as a state dinner, making Modi only the third Indian leader after President S Radhakrishnan in 1963 and PM Manmohan Singh in 2009 to receive the honour.

On Tuesday, Khanna and Waltz, as co-chairs of the bipartisan India caucus, wrote a letter to the Speaker urging him to invite Modi. “As State Dinners have come to signify the President’s utmost respect for visiting heads of state, granting a joint address to Congress is a commensurate honor for the leader of the world’s largest democracy and perhaps the most critical partner to countering China in the 21st century.”

Modi had addressed the US Congress in 2016, where he famously spoke about how the two countries have overcome the “hesitations of history”. If McCarthy invites Modi, and if Modi accepts the invite, it will make the PM among a handful of leaders who would have spoken to US Congress twice. Others who have received the honour have included Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Yitzhak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu.

In their letter to McCarthy, Khanna and Waltz pointed out that this was the 75th anniversary of Indian independence and India-US relations and the foundation of the partnership rested on a “shared commitment to democracy and the upholding of a rules-based international system”.

“With mutual interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity, the United States and India have forged a deep bond,” the letter stated. It also referred to recent meetings between Modi and Biden as having reaffirmed their “dedication” to a resilient international order that “safeguards sovereignty, upholds democratic values, and promotes peace and prosperity for all”.

Khanna and Waltz said that Quad had provided a platform to US and India, along with Japan and Australia, to discuss “shared regional and global security interests”. “The United States recognizes and supports India's emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in safeguarding the Indo-Pacific region as a place of peace, stability, and growing prosperity.”

The caucus co-chairs also mentioned the strong people to people ties between the two countries. “The four million-strong Indian American diaspora and vibrant educational exchanges between our countries exemplify the deep connection and potential for collaboration. Such ties are a tremendous source of strength and serve as a solid foundation for our strategic partnership.”

Based on these reasons, Khanna and Waltz said they believed a joint address by the PM to the Congress would provide an “invaluable opportunity” for members on both sides of the aisle to engage in constructive dialogue. “We firmly believe that inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a joint address to Congress would further strengthen the deep and enduring friendship between the United States and India.”

Under Khanna and Waltz, the India caucus has witnessed a new energy and dynamism. At the end of April, the caucus hosted a one-day summit on the Hill to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relationship. They have also stepped up their engagement with Indian and diaspora interlocutors and the caucus leaders hope to visit India at some point this year.

