PM Modi visits Kashi temple, Banaras railway station shortly after midnight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple shortly after midnight, walking from the Godaulia intersection to the temple complex that he inaugurated on Monday.

The prime minister also visited the Banaras railway station and then inspected some developmental work in Kashi during the early hours on Tuesday.

Tweeting about the visit, PM Modi said, “Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city.”

“Next stop… Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations,” he posted.

Earlier, the PM held a meeting with chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states on a cruise for about two hours. Around midnight, Modi tweeted, “Just concluded an extensive meeting with @BJP4India chief ministers.”