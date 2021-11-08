PM Modi visits LK Advani on his 94th birthday, praises his scholarly pursuits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other senior leaders, visited veteran BJP leader LK Advani’s residence on his 94th birthday and took part in the cake-cutting ceremony.

PM Modi shared images of the celebration from his personal Twitter handle. In a consecutive post, he wrote, “Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect.” <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Called on Advani Ji and wished him on his birthday. <a href=”https://t.co/LBKY9tdyOx”>pic.twitter.com/LBKY9tdyOx</a></p>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1457630878121738243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

A short video of the event was also shared on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Twitter page where the Prime Minister was seen handing a bouquet to the former deputy prime minister following which national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, cut the cake with him. Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Union home minister Amit Shah were also present at the celebration.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his birthday wishes to the leader on the Koo app. “Birthday greetings from the bottom of my heart to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, the guardian of the BJP family, a strong sign of value-based politics, an excellent administrator and a guide to all of us. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant you good health and a long and happy life,” he said.

Advani was instrumental in BJP’s rise as a major national political party. He tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Born in Karachi in undivided India, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevan Sangh (RSS) and then the Jana Sangh since the latter’s foundation.

