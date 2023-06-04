PM visits site, meets recovering survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government will spare no effort in providing treatment to those injured in the tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore, and ensure that “stringent action” is taken against the guilty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of the accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district on Saturday. (PTI)

Modi visited the accident spot and reviewed the rescue and relief efforts. He also visited a hospital where the injured were taken.

“No stone will be left unturned to provide all possible medical help to those injured,” the Prime Minister said. “The government stands with the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones.”

Instructions have been given to ensure proper and speedy investigation of the tragedy, he said.

“It is a painful incident,” Modi said. “It’s a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for the probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railways is working towards track restoration.”

He met injured passengers at the Balasore district hospital.

During his visit, he commended the efforts of the Odisha government, local administration and of the local people, especially youth, who worked through the night to assist rescue efforts. He also lauded local citizens who turned up in large numbers to donate blood and help the injured.

The Prime Minister in the morning had reviewed relief and restoration measures with central government and railways officials before flying to Odisha. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, monitored relief measures with chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the accident spot and asked Vaishnaw why the anti-collision system, called Kavach, was not installed. A large number of passengers on the two trains were from the state.

Interacting with local authorities, personnel from disaster relief forces and railways officials, the Prime Minister emphasized on the “whole of government” approach to mitigate the tragedy.

After his visit, he also took to Twitter, saying: “Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work.”

