News / India News / PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point in Tamil Nadu, day before pran-pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point in Tamil Nadu, day before pran-pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi practiced 'anulom vilom' at Arichal Munai Point near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Arichal Munai, the point from where the Ram Setu was built, near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, a day ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. Modi practiced 'anulom vilom' at Arichal Munai Point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arichal Munai, the point from where the Ram Setu was built, near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arichal Munai, the point from where the Ram Setu was built, near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning.

Modi will also perform puja at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi. It is said that this is where Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and asked him for refuge. Some legends also say that this is the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

