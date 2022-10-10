PM Modi vows to halt bid by 'urban Naxals' to enter Gujarat in new avatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday blamed ‘urban Naxals’ (a term often used by the saffron camp to describe dissenters) for having wasted more than 40 years before the construction of the Sardar Patel's dream project on the Narmada river could ahead.

Addressing a gathering in Anand in his home state Gujarat, Modi said, “Due to Urban Naxals, we wasted 40-50 years of time before the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river. Today after various efforts, the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam has been completed.”

Hours ago, he said 'urban Naxals' were trying to gain entry into the western state by changing their appearance, but Gujarat will not allow them to destroy the lives of youth.

"Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them," Modi said after laying the foundation stone of the country's first bulk drug park in Bharuch district.

“The ‘urban Naxals’ are setting foot from above. We won't let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against the ‘urban Naxals’ who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them," the PM said.

Modi had made similar accusations in the poll-bound state weeks ago when he ‘urban Naxals’ had stalled the construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam, alleging that the “anti-development elements” ran a campaign that it would harm the environment.

