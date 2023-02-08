PM Modi wears blue ‘sadri’ jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a special jacket to Parliament - one made of material recycled from discarded plastic bottles, according to officials cited by news agency PTI. Modi was seen wearing the light-blue sleeveless 'sadri' jacket in the Rajya Sabha.

The jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

At the event, Modi launched the 'unbottled' initiative and flagged the commerical roll-out of a twin-cooktop model of the the company's indoor solar cooking system.

During the event, he also received an Argentina football team jersey - with star striker Lionel Messi's name on the back. It was gifted by Pablo Gonzalez, the president of YPF - a majority state-owned Argentine energy company.

At the event the Prime Minister stressed that there is no better place than India to make energy sector investments. "The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition. The country which is also all set to become a developed nation, has unprecedented possibilities for the energy sector," he said.

