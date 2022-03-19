Progress in Indo-Japan ties limitless, PM Modi tells his Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in the national capital on Saturday. Both the leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister's Office said.Later, PM Modi and Kishida also attended the 14th Indo-Japan annual summit. “During the last Summit in October 2018, PM Narendra Modi termed the progress in our relations as ‘limitless’. The Summit today is an opportunity to review & strengthen our special strategic & global partnership,” the external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.During his meeting, Kishida is expected to announce an investment of 42 billion dollars in India over a period of five years. He is also expected to agree to a 300 billion yen loan and also sign an energy cooperation document related to carbon reduction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Japanese prime minister is also expected to pledge growth in direct investment as well as an increase in Japanese companies expanding into India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting holds immense significance as it is taking place amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Japan and India are the members of the Quad alliance which also includes the United States and Australia.Unlike its Quad allies, India has abstained from voting at the United Nations against Russia's invasion of Ukraine while reiterating the call to end violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of Kishida's visit, the first by a Japanese prime minister since 2017, a foreign ministry official said Tokyo was "aware" of Delhi's historical ties to Russia and its geographical location, news agency AFP had reported.

"But at the same time we share fundamental values and strategic interests so naturally there will be candid discussions about how we view the Ukraine situation, and also expect to hear similar explanation from Prime Minister Modi," the official told reporters without wishing to be named.