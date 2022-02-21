PM Modi wishes Covid positive Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Britain's Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

"I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health," Modi tweeted.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

