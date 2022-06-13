PM Modi wishes Piyush Goyal on birthday: ‘He is spearheading…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Union minister Piyush Goyal and hailed him for his work in the textiles sector, "spearheading many initiatives to make India Aatmanirbhar".

"Birthday greetings to Minister Piyush Goyal. He is spearheading many initiatives to make India Aatmanirbhar and transform the vital textiles sector. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also wished the Union minister. Stating that Goyal is working “assiduously to unleash the full potential of India’s commerce and industry sectors”, the defence minister wished for his “long life and best health”.

“Best wishes to Shri @PiyushGoyal on his birthday. He is working assiduously to unleash the full potential of India’s commerce & industry sectors. He is also diligently working to strengthen food & public distribution networks across India. Praying for his long life & best health,” tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Born in 1964, Goyal is a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government and holds portfolios of minister of textiles, minister of commerce and industry and minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. At present, he is leading the Indian delegation at the 12th World Trade Organisation ministerial conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

In 2014, Goyal became the minister of state for power, coal, new and renewable energy. In 2017, he became the railway minister.

After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, Goyal took over the additional charge of the ministry of consumer affairs food and public distribution in 2020.

Goyal is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

