PM Modi's birthday: List of planned events as part of nationwide celebrations

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on Sunday, various events have been planned across the country as part of the celebrations. On his birthday, Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), known as ‘Yashobhoomi’, in New Delhi's Dwarka. Additionally, he will dedicate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to a newly constructed metro station at Dwarka Sector-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Let's take a look at other events being organised as part of Modi's birthday celebrations.

Events planned for PM Modi's birthday

The BJP will initiate a ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ programme that involves reaching out to diverse segments of society and organising various welfare activities nationwide. The programme will extend until October 2, which marks Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, a tradition that the BJP has consistently observed in recent years. Additionally, programmes under the ‘Ayushman Bhav' campaign will be rolled out during ‘Sewa Pakhwada’.

The Tripura BJP unit has designated Modi's birthday celebration as the ‘Namo Vikas Utsav'. The day's events will commence with a yoga session held at Kumarghat PWD Ground, attended by chief minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders from both Delhi and Tripura.

In honour of the PM's 73rd birthday, 73 priority households in Tripura will receive PG ration cards, 73 copies of the Bhagavad Gita will be distributed to students, and 73 individuals with disabilities will receive assistance.

The launch of the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is scheduled for the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and Modi's birthday. This initiative aims to provide financial support to artistes, craftsmen, and small business owners, enabling them to grow their businesses by offering capital support. The government of India has allocated a budget of ₹ 13,000 crore for the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, with the ministry of micro, small and medium Enterprises serving as the nodal ministry.

13,000 crore for the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, with the ministry of micro, small and medium Enterprises serving as the nodal ministry. According to a Live Mint report, BJP's Gujarat unit plans to open bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls in Navsari district. The BJP Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps across all districts in Gujarat to commemorate the occasion.

PM Modi's birthday celebrations in past 5 years

2022: PM Modi released eight imported cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

2021: To commemorate the PM's birthday, India administered 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations as part of a special drive. Additionally, an e-auction was conducted for mementoes gifted to Modi.

2020: The BJP organised various events under the banner of 'Sewa Saptah' to mark Modi's birthday. Party workers distributed rations to those in need and organised blood donation camps. BJP chief JP Nadda also unveiled a book titled “Lord of Records”, highlighting 243 “unprecedented” achievements of the Modi government.

2019: Modi sought the blessings of his mother, Heeraben, and then attended the ‘Namami Narmada’ festival in Gujarat's Kevadiya on his birthday. He also addressed a public gathering near the ‘Statue of Unity’. Modi's mother passed away on December 30 last year at the age of 99.

2018: On his 68th birthday, Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. He also met students from Naraur Primary School in Rohaniya, part of the Kashi Vidyapith block.

