PM Modi's dig at Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot rift at Chittorgarh rally, claims 'accepted defeat': Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over his rift with Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and claimed that the CM has “accepted his defeat”. Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi said, “CM Gehlot was busy securing his seat in the state and his party (Congress) was busy snatching his seat.” (SEE LIVE UPDATES HERE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the past few years as the younger leader bids to replace the veteran in the state's top post. The tension between the two leaders worsened when three years ago, Pilot and 18 MLAs decamped to neighbouring Haryana - where the BJP is in power - sparked reports that the saffron party was trying to woo the disgruntled leader and topple Ashok Gehlot's government. The nearly month-long crisis forced the Congress' high command to intervene and remove Pilot as both deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi from his rally in Chittorgarh:

Ashok Gehlot is aware that the countdown for Congress's farewell has begun, and that is why he has already congratulated BJP…Nowadays, he is insisting that his schemes should not be stopped after the formation of the BJP government. Every corrupt person, goon, rioter, tyrant, and every leader of Congress has considered himself the government of Rajasthan. Congress left no stone unturned in looting the state. The identity of Rajasthan is of hospitality, folk music, folk culture, bravery, and being proud of each and every heritage. But in the past five years, the Congress government has ruined the credibility of Rajasthan. It pains me that the state tops in crime list... The maximum number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan... Is this why you voted for Congress? It is very important to remove the Congress government which cannot protect life and property. Did you even imagine about what happened in Udaipur? In Rajasthan, which has followed the tradition of not attacking even the enemy by deceit, people come to that land on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and cut the throats of tailors without any fear or dread. We are seeing every day what insulting things the leaders of the arrogant alliance of Congress (INDIA) are saying about women. They do not want women to get their rights, and so they are making excuses and spreading confusion in the name of caste and religion. Rajasthan is saying with great confidence and trust - BJP will come, hooliganism will go, BJP will come and stop the riots, BJP will come and stop stone pelting, BJP will come and stop dishonesty, BJP will come, it will bring women security, BJP will come and bring employment, BJP will come and make Rajasthan prosperous. The message of the people of the state has reached the ears of Congress leaders. Action will definitely be taken against those who have committed corruption here and looted the money of the poor. This is also Modi's guarantee. No matter how much these people abuse Modi, strict action against corruption will continue. The development of Rajasthan is a big priority for the government of India. We have focused a lot on modern infrastructure like expressways, highways, and railways in Rajasthan. Be it Delhi-Mumbai Expressway or Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, these are going to give new strength to the logistics-related sector in Rajasthan. Today I am giving another guarantee to every poor, Dalit, backward, and tribal family in Rajasthan. Modi will give a permanent roof to every poor. So far, four crore houses have been built, and work on the rest is going on…Your permanent house will be built, this is Modi's guarantee.

