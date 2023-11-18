PM Modi's 'half-hearted photo' jibe at Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and 'cigarette' banter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot could not deliver to the state as he was busy to save his chair as 'Delhi durbar' was trying to topple his government. Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Nagaur, PM Modi said, "The CM was busy handling the Delhi durbar while people of Rajasthan were left on their own. Now as the elections are coming they are getting clicked together -- but halfheartedly." PM Modi said Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot joined hands 100 times before the camera.

Sharing an anecdote of a woman who invited everyone to her house via cards for a 'century' event, PM Modi said, "Everyone was surprised as to what this century event was. The woman told than that her husband would quit smoking for the 100th time that day. Her husband had quit smoking for the 99th time before."

"The same story is going on here. There have been 100 occasions in which they (Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) shook their hands in front of the cameras when big leaders came from Delhi, but there has been no unity. With bitterness in heart, they are just displaying fake unity," PM Modi said without taking Gehlot and Pilot's names but referred to Sachin Pilot as 'bechara', the 'chief minister-in-waiting'.

The attack came as both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were seen with Rahul Gandhi during Gandhi's campaigning. In a strong message of unity, Rahul Gandhi said the Rajasthan Congress stands united. "We are not only seen together, we are together. And Congress will sweep in Rajasthan," Rahul Gandhi said.

The simmering tension between Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot troubled the Congress for the last three years after Sachin Pilot rebelled against Gehlot and Gehlot called Pilot 'nikamma', 'traitor'. Even early this year, Sachin Pilot went on a yatra questioning his own government on corruption. However, now they are seen together during the campaigning. Ashok Gehlot recently posted a photo of a party meeting in which Sachin Pilot was also seen. "Together winning, again," Gehlot wrote.

PM Modi said even Gehlot's son Vaibhab Gehlot claimed that Congress won't form the government this time. "What happened Gehlot ji? Your magic is not even working on your son? Will you not fulfil the dream of the CM's son," PM Modi said to the people at the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON