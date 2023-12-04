PM Modi's ‘negativity’ barb at Opposition ahead of Parliament's winter session

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament on Monday and said the country has rejected negativity, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's thumping victories in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

"The country has rejected negativity. Before the commencement of the session, we hold discussions with our colleagues in the Opposition...We urge and pray for the cooperation of everyone. This time too, the process has been undertaken...I also urge all our MPs that this temple of democracy is essential for public aspiration and to strengthen the foundation of developed India," Modi said out new Parliament building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
bharatiya janata party opposition
