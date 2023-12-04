PM Modi's ‘negativity’ barb at Opposition ahead of Parliament's winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament on Monday and said the country has rejected negativity, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's thumping victories in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The country has rejected negativity. Before the commencement of the session, we hold discussions with our colleagues in the Opposition...We urge and pray for the cooperation of everyone. This time too, the process has been undertaken...I also urge all our MPs that this temple of democracy is essential for public aspiration and to strengthen the foundation of developed India," Modi said out new Parliament building.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON