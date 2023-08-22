PM Modi's Pakistan sister to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan: ‘Made it myself’

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, also known as Narendra Modi's Rakhi sister of Pakistani origin, will visit New Delhi to tie a rakhi to the Prime Minister on the occasion of this Raksha Bandhan. Sheikh has been sending a Rakhi to Modi every year for the past 30 years.

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh(ANI)

"This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last two-three years, I was unable to go due to Covid-19 but this time, I will meet him in person," Sheikh, who move to India from Pakistan after her marriage, told news agency ANI.

“I have specifically made a red-coloured Rakhi for him. The red colour is considered a symbol of strength…Earlier, I prayed for him to be the chief minister of Gujarat and he became. Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the prime minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. Now, he is doing commendable work for the country as the PM," she added.

While sending Raksha Bandhan greetings to the prime minister last year, she said she was looking forward to meeting him this year. Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the prime minister again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time."

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and pray for their prosperity and long life. Contemporary trends have also seen sisters reciprocating the gesture. The festival is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August.

(With inputs from ANI)