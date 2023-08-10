PM Modi sympathises with 'Adhir babu': ‘Did a call come from Kolkata?’

Mocking the Congress, PM Modi questioned why Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not on the list of the speakers of the no-confidence motion debate and whether there was any pull of strings from Kolkata. "This time, what has become of Adhir ji (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury)? His party didn't give him the opportunity to speak...It was your (Lok Sabha speaker) generosity that you allowed him to speak today even when their time slot had concluded. Lekin gud ka gobar kaise karna usmein ye mahir hain...I don't know what your compulsion is, why has Adhir babu been sidelined. Maybe there was a phone call from Kolkata, Congress insults him again and again...Hum Adhir babu ke prati apni poori samvedna vyakt karte hain…" PM Modi said.

PM Modi's ‘poori samvedna’ for Adhir Chowdhury; ‘No word on Manipur yet’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke before PM Modi in the Lok Sabha and a clip of the Congress leader saying that ‘it does not matter whether Modi gets elected 100 times or one time’ is doing the rounds. “Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... chahe wo Hastinapur me ho ya Manipur mein ho, aisi ghatna hoti he rehti hai, unhe koi farq nahi rehta” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in his speech amid uproar.

As PM Modi attacked the opposition and made an elaborate introduction to his reply to the no-confidence motion, the opposition leaders commented that PM Modi did not mention a word on Manipur in the first hour of his speech.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.