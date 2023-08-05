When PM Modi's sister met CM Yogi's sister during Uttarakhand trip | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Vasantiben met Shashi Devi, sister of Uttar Pradesh chief minister and firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during a pilgrimage to Neelkanth Dham in Uttarakhand. A video of the two exchanging warm greetings and a hug near a temple in Kothari has gone viral on social media.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's sister Shashi Devi with PM Modi's sister Vasantiben.

According to a news18 report, Vasantiben, PM Modi's younger sister, was on a private visit to Rishikesh where she stayed at Dayanand Ashram. She was accompanied by her husband, Hansmukh, and some relatives. PM Modi's sister and her family at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and the Bhuvaneshvari temple and on their way back met Shashi Devi at her shop.

Sharing the video, BJP leader Ajay Nanda wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “PM Modi’s sister Basantiben and CM Yogi’s sister Shashi meeting exemplifies the essence of simplicity, Indian culture, and tradition.”

“It's heartening to witness their bond, transcending politics, and making us proud of these two remarkable individuals representing India's values,” he added.

Shashi Devi reportedly runs a shop called ‘Maa Bhuvneshwari Prasad Bhandar’ which sells pooja items. Her husband runs a small tea shop named ‘Jai Shri Guru Gorakshnath ji’.

Incidentally, the families of both PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath stay away from the limelight.

The chief minister hails from Uttarakhand and his family still lives in Pauri district’s Panchoor village.

