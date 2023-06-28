On PM Modi's UCC push, AAP's ‘in principle’ support: ‘However, it should be…’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its “in principle” support to Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but added that there should be wide consultations with all the stakeholders. CM Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

"In principle, we support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. However, it should be implemented after wider consultation with everyone. We feel that there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built," AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak told news agency PTI.

While making a strong push for UCC, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India cannot run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

While addressing BJP workers under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people."

Meanwhile, Congress criticised the prime minister's pitch for the UCC as a diversionary tactic without going into the debate over a single set of rules for all religions in the country.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the comparison between a family and the nation to justify Uniform Civil Code like PM Modi did in his address to the party workers in Madhya Pradesh is flawed.

"A family is knit together by blood relationships. A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document. Even in a family, there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India," Chidambaram said

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

