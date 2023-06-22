Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi's US visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2023

PM Narendra Modi US Visit: The NASA and ISRO are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation this year, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the US witnessed India deciding to join Artemis Accords on Thursday and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Indian Space Research Organisation agreeing to a joint mission to the International Space Station or ISS in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden the University Press Glasgow at White House in Washington DC on Wednesday. (PIB)

“On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” news agency PTI quoted a senior administration official as saying, ahead of Modi's meeting and US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Top points on Artemis Accords and International Space Station:

1. Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. It is an American-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

2. The NASA and ISRO are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation this year, the official said.

3. Both space agencies have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in the year 2024, the official told PTI.

4. In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind, senior US administration official told news agency ANI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
national aeronautics and space administration international space station space exploration nasa isro pm modi in us
