PM Modi's US visit: Prime Minister to meet over two dozen thought leaders in New York, Here's the list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life during his visit to the United States from June 20-June 24. Modi will meet personalities including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, and Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah) during his visit to the US. Let's take a look at the list of eminent people that the prime minister is scheduled to meet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for his USA visit on Tuesday.(PMO Twitter)

Elon Musk:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet billionaire investor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York during his State visit to the United States. Modi will be meeting Elon Musk for the first time since the tech billionaire took over Twitter Inc. last year and introduced major changes in the company's content policies.

Neil deGrasse Tyson:

Famed astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson is the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. "Tyson received a bachelor’s degree in physics from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1980 and a master’s degree in astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin in 1983", Britannica reports.

Paul Romer:

Economist Paul Romer was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize for Economics for his contributions to the understanding of long-term economic growth and its relation to technological innovation. His work shed light on the ways in which technological advances that help sustain economic growth are generated in human economic activities.

Nicholas Nassim Taleb:

Author Nicholas Nassim Taleb is an American essayist popular for his book, ‘The Black Swan’. 'The Black Swan’ was one of the 12 most influential books since World War II. “Taleb has been involved in risk-based policy making, advising various heads of states, U.S. agencies, and international organizations on model error and the detection and mitigation of tail exposures”, reports the website of Tandon Scool of Engineering where he used to work as a Professor.

Ray Dalio:

Investor Ray Dalio, is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $124 billion. “Dalio retired as co-CEO of Bridgewater in 2017 and stepped away as chairman and co-chief investment officer in 2021 and 2022, respectively”, according to a report in Forbes.

Falu Shah:

Indian-American Grammy award-winning singer Falguni Shah, who is also known as Falu Shah, collaborated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a song highlighting the benefits of millets and the role they play in the war against world hunger.

Shah who received the Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album in 2022 for her album ‘A Colourful World’, said that the idea to dedicate a song to millets came after she met the PM in Delhi last year.

Chandrika Tandon:

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is a Grammy-nominated artist, business leader, and also a humanitarian. Having worked with over 40 companies globally, Tandon focuses on projects involving major ﬁnancial and operational restructuring, global and domestic strategy, organizational redesign, core process/performance improvement and broad-based culture change.

Tandon is also a Chairman of the Board of NYU Tandon School of Engineering, a member of the Board of Overseers of the NYU Stern Business School, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the NYU Langone Medical System, the website of Tandon School of Engineering mentions.

Apart from these, the prime minister will also meet Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, and Stephen Klasko among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

