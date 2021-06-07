PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. Watch live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday as it grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Prime Minister's Office made the announcement of his address earlier in the day.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June," the PMO tweeted.

The PM's address comes as India's Covid-19 tally is seeing a declining trend for the last few weeks. The number of new Covid-19 cases was less than the previous day for the third straight day on Monday. As many as 100,636 new infections -- the lowest in 61 days -- were recorded on Monday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said. With this, the nationwide infection tally has risen to 28,909,975 and with 2427 people dying of the virus in the same period, the total toll has gone up to 349,186.

