India's daily Covid-19 cases and deaths drop to 100,636 and 2427; tally nears 29 million

India's daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) declined for a third straight day, as 100,636 infections -- the lowest in 61 days -- were detected in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data, updated on Monday morning, showed. With this, the nationwide infection tally has risen to 28,909,975, as per the health ministry's updated data.

Also, 2427 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the same period, taking the related death toll to 349,186 and the death rate to 1.21%. Recoveries mounted to 27,159,180 -- an addition of 174,399 discharge -- with the recovery rate further improving to 93.94%. Active cases declined to 1,401,609, registering a fall of 76,190 infections, and comprise 4.85% of the overall caseload.

On June 5, the country added 120,529 fresh infections and 3380 related fatalities from the preceding 24 hours, while the corresponding numbers for June 6 were 114,460 and 2677 respectively.

Monday’s data also showed 1,390,916 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses administered thus far to 232,786,482. In terms of testing, the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) latest figures showed 1,587,589 samples were tested on June 6, as against 2,036,311 on June 5. Total 336,334,111 samples have been tested thus far, according to ICMR data.





These latest numbers come on a day Capital Delhi began second phase of unlock from a Covid-19 induced lockdown which came into effect on April 19, after being announced earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which houses the country's financial hub of Mumbai, began a "five-tier" unlock from lockdown-like restrictions which were announced in mid-April. While restrictions have also been eased in several other states and Union territories, others have extended the curbs in a bid to further break the chain of transmission.