PM Narendra Modi asks for constant upgradation of ideas to defeat Covid-19

India’s battle against the Coved-19 pandemic requires continuous change, upgradation and innovations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while cautioning district-level administrators that the fight against the pandemic will be over only when it is wiped out from even the smallest area. He also said the infection was now a cause of concern for young people and children.

The PM was confident that vaccine supplies will be strengthened and emphasised “we have to save our villages” as he sought more ideas and new practices to tackle the virus, which he said was acting like a “Bahurupiya” (identity changing behaviour) by undergoing mutations.

Addressing a virtual meeting of district magistrates, Modi said, “Every phase of the pandemic has taught us that constant change, upgradation and constant innovation is the key to fighting the pandemic. This virus is famous for changing itself through mutation. It is like a bahurupia and it is clever as well. So, our strategies and plans should also be dynamic.”

The PM hailed the health ministry’s plan for providing the vaccine supply schedule 15 days in advance and said a vaccination calendar and more transparency in its supply would make the inoculation campaign easier.

On Tuesday, during a similar interaction, the PM described the local administration officials as the “field commanders” in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In the latest meeting, Modi reminded the district magistrates how they had prepared for the civil service exams. “You showed determination when you appeared for the exam. You solved problems with your own abilities. Today, you are facing the toughest test and now, you are using your abilities to solve even the smallest problems of your district.”

Modi reminded that sensitivities and patience are essential in this battle and the “biggest jaributi (medicinal herbal) of success is earning people’s trust. He sought their ideas and quipped that field experience is more valuable than intellectual debate.

As Covid cases are rapidly spreading to smaller cities and rural belts, Modi urged the district administrators to reach out to the people and convince them to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to curb the infection. “Your presence, your speeches can remove fear among people. We have to send message to the villages that we have to save our villages.”

The district magistrates were also urged to find unique solutions to their local problems and to do a separate analysis of the spread of virus in Tier two and Tier three cities. Modi was confident that the solution to check the virus from spreading in the rural areas can be found and told the administrators, “My experience says that if you convey the right things at the right time, people will follow religiously.”