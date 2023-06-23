On Modi's recommendation, Australia's Anthony Albanese tries out ‘chaat, jalebi’ in Little India. PM reacts

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended him to visit Little India in Harris Park, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday tried out Indian street food there.

Australian Prime Minister counterpart Anthony Albanese tried out Indian street food at Harris Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!," the Australian prime minister tweeted.

Albanese also shared a video of himself enjoying Indian food.

Modi was quick to respond to Albanese's tweet. “Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship,” Modi tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi, during his Australia visit last month, said, “I have heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place.”

Modi recently reacted to a video of Japan ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying Indian food along with his wife on the streets of Pune. The ambassador and his wife tried out vada pav and misal pav at a Pune restaurant.

The Japanese ambassador said his wife beat him in their contest to eat Indian food.

In response, Modi tweeted, "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of Japanese envoy Suzuki trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune went viral on social media. Apparently, the envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, he had a minor complaint, that it was too spicy for him.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of him eating the street food with a caption that read, "I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!"

The Japanese envoy also tried Pune's famous Misal Pav, on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and also posted a video of tucking into the delicacy.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON