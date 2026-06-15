...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PM Modi conferred Slovakia's highest honour, receives 33rd international award

With this, PM Modi has received 33 international honours conferred by countries around the world.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 11:22 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Slovakia has conferred its highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the 33rd international award bestowed upon him by a foreign nation.

Slovakia has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class).

Following the ceremony, PM Modi took to social media to thank the people and government of Slovakia for the honour.

“It is an honor for me that tonight in Bratislava I received the Order of the White Double Cross (First Class). I thank the citizens and government of the Slovak Republic for this award, which belongs to all 1.4 billion inhabitants of India. I dedicate this distinction to the lasting friendship between India and Slovakia,” he said.

Several other agreements were signed during the visit across a range of sectors, including digital technologies, higher education and research, and audio-visual creation.

The two sides also announced the establishment of the first-ever Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chair in Artificial Intelligence at the Technical University of Kosice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

slovakia
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / PM Modi conferred Slovakia's highest honour, receives 33rd international award
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.