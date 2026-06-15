PM Modi in Slovakia: As two countries elevate ties, PM says ‘win-win for our friendship', invites Fico to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to Slovakia, the first by an Indian leader since the central European country’s independence in 1993. PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on Monday held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. (AFP)

During his visit, the Prime Minister invited his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to India, saying he was delighted that the leader had publicly accepted his invitation.

The two leaders on Monday held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, while upgrading ties between India and Slovakia to a Comprehensive Partnership, ANI news agency reported. “I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to meet him and witness a historic moment in our relations. This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership,” PM Modi said while addressing a joint press statement with Sloval PM Fico in Bratislava.

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Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Fico against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. The Prime Minister landed in Nice, France on Saturday and held bilateral talls with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates'. PM Modi will head back to France on Tuesday to attend the G7 summit being held in Evian on June 16 and June 17.