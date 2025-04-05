Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Narendra Modi conferred Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour ‘Mitra Vibhushana’

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2025 01:17 PM IST

The award was presented to Modi by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony at the presidential secretariat in Colombo

Sri Lanka on Saturday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Mithra Vibhushana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the award reflects the historic ties and deep friendship between the two countries.

Modi has received state honours from more than 15 countries. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)
Modi has received state honours from more than 15 countries. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)

The honour was introduced in 2008 and has been bestowed on former Maldivian president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the past. The award was presented to Modi by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony at the presidential secretariat in Colombo.

“It is an honour for me to be awarded the Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushana by President Dissanayake,” Modi said, adding that this was also an honour for 1.4 billion Indians.

The recipient is awarded a citation and a silver medal to be worn around the neck, studded and adorned with nine types of Sri Lankan gems and the symbols of a lotus, globe, sun, moon and sheaves of rice.

The Dharma Chakra on the medal reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations. The Pun Kalasa or ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice symbolises prosperity and renewal.

Also Read:‘Won’t allow territory to be used…’: Sri Lanka’s assurance to India amid PM Modi’s visit

The Navarathna or nine precious gems are depicted within a globe encircled by lotus petals.

Modi has received state honours from more than 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdul Aziz, the Order of the State of Palestine, the United Arab Emirates’ Order of Zayed, the Order of Fiji, and Egypt’s Order of the Nile. Last month, Mauritius conferred its highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, on Modi when he visited the country to participate in national day celebrations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi conferred Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour ‘Mitra Vibhushana’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On