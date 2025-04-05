PM Narendra Modi conferred Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour ‘Mitra Vibhushana’

Sri Lanka on Saturday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Mithra Vibhushana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the award reflects the historic ties and deep friendship between the two countries. Modi has received state honours from more than 15 countries. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)

The honour was introduced in 2008 and has been bestowed on former Maldivian president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the past. The award was presented to Modi by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony at the presidential secretariat in Colombo.

“It is an honour for me to be awarded the Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushana by President Dissanayake,” Modi said, adding that this was also an honour for 1.4 billion Indians.

The recipient is awarded a citation and a silver medal to be worn around the neck, studded and adorned with nine types of Sri Lankan gems and the symbols of a lotus, globe, sun, moon and sheaves of rice.

The Dharma Chakra on the medal reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations. The Pun Kalasa or ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice symbolises prosperity and renewal.

The Navarathna or nine precious gems are depicted within a globe encircled by lotus petals.

Modi has received state honours from more than 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdul Aziz, the Order of the State of Palestine, the United Arab Emirates’ Order of Zayed, the Order of Fiji, and Egypt’s Order of the Nile. Last month, Mauritius conferred its highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, on Modi when he visited the country to participate in national day celebrations.