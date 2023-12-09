Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday: ‘Long and healthy life’

PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday: ‘Long and healthy life’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 09, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also extended their greetings to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Central Hall of the old Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI)

“Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Besides the prime minister, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also extended their greetings to the former Congress chief.

Kharge said that Gandhi has been a relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised. “A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised, she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice. I wish her a long and healthy life.”

Venugopal said Gandhi'scommitment to public service and the upliftment of the poor and marginalised sections of society have won a billion hearts.

“Her life journey is an inspiration for us all. She steered the Congress through an extremely challenging period with great poise and was the architect of the UPA government that delivered welfare for all and exponential growth for the country,” he said.

Tharoor praised Gandhi saying that she led the Congress with great distinction and continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers. “Long may she enjoy health & happiness and continue to guide our party & serve our nation,” the Congress leader said.

Stalin also wished Gandhi a long life filled with good health. He wrote: “May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to save INDIA from autocratic forces.”

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi sonia gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP