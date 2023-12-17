PM Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: Surat Diamond Bourse set to launch today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat's Surat today where he will launch two major projects – Surat Diamond Bourse and a new terminal of Surat Airport.

A view of the newly-constructed Surat Diamond Bourse(PM Narendra Modi-X)

Billed as the world's largest corporate workplace, the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is also set to become the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, a government statement said.

With 67 lakh square feet of floor area, the SDB is built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of ₹3400 crore. It is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.

Built at a cost of ₹353 crore, the newly integrated terminal building of Surat Airport will be capable of managing 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers hourly during peak hours, with a provision to increase the capacity to 3,000.

Following the launch of two major projects launches, PM Modi will head to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for a two-day visit. There he will launch multiple development projects worth over ₹19,150 crore.