PM Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: Surat Diamond Bourse set to launch today
PM Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: Follow the latest developments of PM Modi's visit to Surat where he will launch two major projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat's Surat today where he will launch two major projects – Surat Diamond Bourse and a new terminal of Surat Airport.
Billed as the world's largest corporate workplace, the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is also set to become the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, a government statement said.
With 67 lakh square feet of floor area, the SDB is built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of ₹3400 crore. It is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.
Built at a cost of ₹353 crore, the newly integrated terminal building of Surat Airport will be capable of managing 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers hourly during peak hours, with a provision to increase the capacity to 3,000.
Following the launch of two major projects launches, PM Modi will head to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for a two-day visit. There he will launch multiple development projects worth over ₹19,150 crore.
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 07:18 AM
PM in Gujarat Live: Modi to also launch new terminal of Surat Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of Surat Airport today. The Union Cabinet has recently approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport. This will enable seamless export-import operations for the diamond as well as textile industries along with providing a gateway for international travelers.
- Built at a cost of ₹353 crore, the new integrated terminal building of Surat Airport will be capable of managing 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers hourly during peak hours, with a provision to increase the capacity to 3,000.
- The new building is designed keeping the local culture and heritage in mind, and the airport has been given a heritage building look by taking inspiration from the old Kashta houses of Rander.
- It is also equipped with sustainability features including a double-insulated roofing system, a low-heat gain double-glazing unit, canopies for energy saving, sewage treatment and water treatment plants among others. Read more
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 07:14 AM
PM in Gujarat Live: In a major boost to diamond industry, Modi set to launch SDB
PM Narendra Modi will visit Surat to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse today. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new complex will give a major boost to the diamond industry. “The ‘Customs Clearance House’, Jewellery Mall and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults will be significant parts of the Bourse,” he wrote.