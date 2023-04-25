'State of educated...': PM Modi praises Kerala as he flags off Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Kerala as 'aware' and 'educated' as he inaugurated the southern state's first Vande Bharat Express, which will run from the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. Addressing a crowd at a gathering in the capital, he said, "Kerala is a state of aware and educated people. Hard work and humility… are part of people's identity…"

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat(ANI)

The prime minister also claimed: "… you might know the condition of people across the world… (but) even in this situation of economic crisis they are looking to India as its development model."

"There have been many reasons behind the world's belief in India - a decisive government at the helm… unparalleled investments in infrastructure development by the central government… investments for reaping demographic dividends… skilling of youth and the central government's commitment to ease of living and ease of doing business…" he declared.

He also said his government considered development of all states and union territories as 'necessary' for that of the country. "Our government emphasises co-operative federalism and considers development of states… if Kerala develops, India will develop faster," the prime minister said.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala and, in addition to flagging off the Vande Bharat express, also launched a 'water metro', or an intra-city ferry service, in Kochi. He also laid the foundation stone of a digital science park in Thiruvananthapuram and inaugurated projects worth over ₹3,200 crore.

Speaking after the launch of the Vande Bharat, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the prime minister and urged him to launch more such high-speed train services in the state.

"Developing our railway stations, laying new lines, doubling and electrifying existing lines, improving signal systems, increasing the speed of trains and introducing new trains… need special focus," he said, adding that 'wonders' could be achieved if the central and state governments worked together.

Interestingly, Vijayan did not refer to his own government's proposed semi-high speed rail service - the controversial SilverLine project - which was shelved after protests in some parts of the state.

The project has also been put on hold because of lack of clearances from the centre.