‘India can show way to world’: Thought leaders after meeting PM Modi in US. Who said what

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with prominent personalities including thought leaders, academicians, entrepreneurs including billionaire Elon Musk and astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson. He also met with think tank and health experts groups.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York(AP)

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and received a grand reception. He was received with a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country.

"I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi," Musk said after the meeting, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Various personalities who shared their experience after meeting PM Modi:

Ray Dalio

American investor and co-founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Association in New York Ray Dalio explained how India could bank on its growing popularity of its own development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform. India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created," he said.

Elon Musk

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of Modi's historic US state visit, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said PM Modi really wants to do the right things for India. PM Modi invited him to India, Musk said and to keep the invitation, he is tentatively planning to come to India next year. Calling himself a fan of PM Modi, Musk giggled and said PM Modi wants to be open and supportive of new companies.

“It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our Tesla Fremont Factory several years ago, and so we've now known each other for a while,” he said. “I think there's a tremendous amount of potential for all three pillars of the sustainable energy future. The three pillars are sustainable energy generation through solar and wind, primarily. And obviously, India is great for solar. And the amount of land area you actually need to generate enough electricity to power India is very small. I believe it'd be probably one or 2% of the land area of India. So it's very doable,” he added on investment plans in India.

Paul Romer

The American economist and policy entrepreneur and PM Modi talked about the importance of successful urban development. “PM articulated it very well that urbanisation is not a problem. It's an opportunity. I take this as a slogan. India can show the way to the World on the authentication front with programs like Aadhaar,” he said.

Neil De Grasse Tyson

The popular astrophysicist said he was ‘delighted’ to meet PM Modi and called him a ‘scientifically thoughtful’ Prime Minister.

"I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is Prime Minister Modi. I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has in mind. I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India," he said.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Among other academicians, PM Modi met the essayist and statistician professor whose work concerns problems of randomness, probability, and uncertainty, is best known as the author of ‘The Black Swan’ and ‘Skin in The Game’.

“PM lauded Prof Taleb for his contribution in bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility in popular conversations. Highlighted India’s growing start-up ecosystem and the risk-taking abilities of India’s young entrepreneurs," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also had conversation with acclaimed Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman. “Exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. Also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for the preservation of Buddhist heritage," Bagchi said.

(With agency inputs)

