Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi attending the Agra Metro project inauguration virtually on Monday. (Narendra Modi/YouTube screengrab)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the phase one of the construction of Agra Metro project virtually. While the Prime Minister joined the event virtually, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was physically present in the city.

The Agra Metro project, official says, will ease the movement of about 2.5 million local residents and provided connectivity to monuments, railway stations and major markets. There is optimism that hassle-free connectivity through Agra Metro would assist in promoting tourism.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has set the target to complete the first phase of the Agra Metro Rail Project, estimated at Rs 8379.62 crore, by December 2022. The Metro rail project would help boost tourism in the Taj city, said Kumar Keshav, managing director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

