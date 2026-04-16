'Kabhi maaf nahi karege': PM Modi's warning to Opposition over women's quota bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha as the special session to introduce the women's reservation and delimitation bills started on Thursday. Addressing the house, the prime minister focused on the push to implement the women's quota bill as soon as possible.

PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in a bid to push for the women's reservation bill(Sansad TV)

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The women's reservation bill, first introduced in 2023, was passed unanimously, but not implemented due to the delayed census process. However, the Centre has now pushed for this bill to be implemented as soon as possible based on the 2011 census. Track the latest on the parliament session

Under this amendment, around 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha will be reserved for women. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Empowerment Act) Amendment Bill also seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 815, of which 273 seats will be reserved for women.

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{{^usCountry}} The PM said that the reservation bill for women will aid in India's push towards 'Viksit Bharat'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PM said that the reservation bill for women will aid in India's push towards 'Viksit Bharat'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "A developed India does not mean only good infrastructure but participation of women in policy making," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A developed India does not mean only good infrastructure but participation of women in policy making," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the Lok Sabha, the BJP leader further warned the opposition, stating that those who oppose the bill will not be spared by the women of India. PM's warning to opposition on women's quota bill {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the Lok Sabha, the BJP leader further warned the opposition, stating that those who oppose the bill will not be spared by the women of India. PM's warning to opposition on women's quota bill {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "As a friend - I have some advice for those opposing this -- Everybody who has objected to reservation of women in any field, haven't been spared by women," said Modi, adding that the women's reservation bill should not be given a political narrative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As a friend - I have some advice for those opposing this -- Everybody who has objected to reservation of women in any field, haven't been spared by women," said Modi, adding that the women's reservation bill should not be given a political narrative. {{/usCountry}}

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"25-30 years ago, whoever opposed women's reservation, it was only within the political circles. It did not percolate lower than that. Now those women leaders who have won in the panchayat elections, other women - are political aware. If you oppose it now, they will not spare you," said PM Modi.

"Those who oppose the women's reservation bill today, will have to pay the price for a long long time," he added further.

As the prime minister continued his speech in the Lok Sabha, the opposition resorted to sloganeering in the house.

"Have faith in the women of the country, and in their decisions. Let 33% of the women come to the parliament. And then let them make decisions," the PM added further, appealing to the opposition to let the amendment pass and be implemented.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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