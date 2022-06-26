Mann Ki Baat: ‘Even Kishore Kumar…', says PM Modi as he invokes Emergency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 90th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio address. The prime minister began his address by invoking the 1975 Emergency. “It was in the month of June when the Emergency was proclaimed and the rights of citizens were snatched away. Among the rights curtailed included ‘Right to Life & Personal Liberty’. There was an attempt to crush the democracy of India,” the prime minister said. “Popular singer Kishore Kumar was banned after he refused to praise the government,” the prime minister added. Referring to the defeat of Congress government after in the general elections after the emergency was lifted, PM said ‘it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.’During his radio address, the prime minister spoke about India's development in the space sector. “In recent times, the space sector has witnessed development. Among the achievements include the formation of agency In-Space. It is an agency which is promoting opportunities for private sector in space,” he said. “Before 2019, StartUps in the space sector were not common. In the last 3 years, things have changed and our youth have shown great innovative skills,” the prime minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's sporting icons during his address. Hailing ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold conquest at the Paavo Nurmi Games, he said, “Neeraj shattered his own Javelin record in Finland. At the Kuortane Games, he made India proud by clinching gold.”The prime minister hailed legendary cricketer Mithali Raj who retired from international cricket. “Mithali is not just an extraordinary cricketer. She is an inspiration for several sportspersons. I wish her all the best for her future.”

