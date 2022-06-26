Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi invokes 1975 emergency, says 'it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed'
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi invokes 1975 emergency, says 'it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: A few days back, Modi urged people to keep sharing ideas for the 90th episode of Mann ki Baat either on MyGov or the NaMo App.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(ANI file photo)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 11:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”. A few days back, Modi had urged people to keep sharing ideas for the programme either on MyGov or the NaMo App.

“Glad to have received several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App,” he tweeted on June 19.

In the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat on May 29, the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues- including the country’s start-up sector, the eighth International Yoga Day (held on June 21), and his visit to Japan in May to participate in the second-in person Quad leader’s summit.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 26, 2022 11:15 AM IST

    PM Modi highlights before 2019, startups in space sector were not common

    Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday that before 2019, startups in space sector were not common, adding that in the last three years, things have changed and our youth have shown great innovative skills.

  • Jun 26, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    PM Modi invokes 1975 emergency, says 'it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Mann Ki Baat address by talking about the 1975 Emergency. 

  • Jun 26, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses 90th episode of Mann Ki Baat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the 90th episode of Mann Ki Baat. 

  • Jun 26, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly 

    In a few minutes from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. 

