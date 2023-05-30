Home / India News / ‘Filled with humility and gratitude’: PM Modi's tweet on 9 years of his government

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 10:26 AM IST

Narendra Modi said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on completing nine years of his government, on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed as he arrives in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building in New Delhi Sunday,(PTI)
"Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign from Tuesday to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes, with Modi himself scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

From India's "rising" global stature to emphasis on national security, welfare measures like housing and toilets for the poor, boost to piped water supply, infrastructure growth and efforts to ramp up the manufacturing sector, were among the initiatives cited at the press conferences they held in every state of the country.

