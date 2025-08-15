Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Narendra Modi praises RSS, calls it ‘biggest NGO in the world’

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 09:18 am IST

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister paid tribute to the volunteers who contributed to the nation over the years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as the biggest NGO in the world and praised the organisation for its selfless devotion to “man making and contributing to the nation.”

The RSS is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (PTI photo)
The RSS is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (PTI photo)

The RSS is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister paid tribute to the volunteers who contributed to the nation over the years.

Also Read: RSS chief cites cow example on ‘balance’, says shelters won’t solve dog issue

PM Modi, who was a full time volunteer of the RSS, hailed the organisation, which is celebrating its centenary, and said that its 100 year old history is replete with the ideas of “Seva, Samarpan, Sangathan and Anushasan” translating to English as Service, Sacrifice, Organisation First and Discipline.

He also lauded the work done by the organisation through a vast network of offshoots in different sectors.

The prime minister said in the last hundred years, the organisation has worked with dedication and will continue to inspire us.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi praises RSS, calls it ‘biggest NGO in the world’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On