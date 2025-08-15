PM Narendra Modi praises RSS, calls it ‘biggest NGO in the world’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as the biggest NGO in the world and praised the organisation for its selfless devotion to “man making and contributing to the nation.” The RSS is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (PTI photo)

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister paid tribute to the volunteers who contributed to the nation over the years.

PM Modi, who was a full time volunteer of the RSS, hailed the organisation, which is celebrating its centenary, and said that its 100 year old history is replete with the ideas of “Seva, Samarpan, Sangathan and Anushasan” translating to English as Service, Sacrifice, Organisation First and Discipline.

He also lauded the work done by the organisation through a vast network of offshoots in different sectors.

The prime minister said in the last hundred years, the organisation has worked with dedication and will continue to inspire us.