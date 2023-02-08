PM Modi's poetry-laced counter to Rahul in Lok Sabha, says 'opposition….

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fierce counter to the Congress, declaring that the abuses and allegations against him ‘will have to go through crores of citizens’. During his Motion of Thanks address to President's speech, PM Modi used couplets from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Kaka Hathrasi and Jigar Moradabadi to snipe at the Congress. I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain”, he said.“Instead of constructive critiques, there are compulsive critiques in the last 9 years. Yesterday I heard someone referring to a Harvard study but let me tell you what they are doing a study on there. The rise and fall of the Congress Party", the PM said. “Those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension”, Modi said.

The PM's speech was interrupted several times by the opposition which raised slogans like ‘We Want JPC’. A ‘Modi Modi’ vs ‘Adani Adani’ sloganeering contest also ensued amid the prime minister's speech. PM Modi attacked the Congress-led UPA government's tenure between 2004 and 2014, calling it ‘A Lost Decade’.

“During 10 years of UPA govt, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years”, the prime minister said.

The PM continued his attack on the opposition, saying it is busy accusing the Election Commission of India and the electronic voting machines for electoral losses. He added that the opposition criticises Supreme Court after losing cases. “I thought election results will bring such (Opposition) people together on a stage but it didn't happen. They should thank ED that due to it they have now come together”, he said.

