‘Those interested in stock market…’: PM Modi's investment tip during LS speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the opposition in his Lok Sabha speech, but had an investment advice for those interested in stock market. The prime minister said opposition parties had spread lies about government-run companies, but only to find them emerge stronger and reach new heights of success. “Opposition targeted India's banking sector. They used to spread lies that the banks in India have collapsed. They made foreign experts say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks' net profit doubled”, he said. ALSO READ: ‘Jhooth Ka Bazaar’: PM Modi taunts Rahul over ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ remark"Opposition spoke negative things about HAL. They used to say HAL is finished and India’s defence sector is destroyed. Just like videos are shot in farms, a video was filmed at the door of HAL. The opposition tried to brainwash the HAL workers. Today, HAL is achieving new heights of success, registering highest revenue", Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a debate on the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

“Opposition spoke lies about LIC. Today, LIC is growing stronger. Those interested in stocks know they should invest in government companies’ shares”, Modi said.

“Now they are cursing the country, the country to going to get stronger”, the prime minister said.ALSO READ: ‘When you bring no-trust motion in 2028’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

‘Ghamandiya alliance’

Prime Minister Modi hit out at the I.N.D.I.A alliance, calling it a ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) front. “This 'Ghamandiya' alliance is a guarantee of double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, instability, appeasement, dynasty, unemployment, violence and terrorism. It is Modi's guarantee that in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world”, he said.

Continuing his attack, Modi said the opposition added two "I" to NDA - one is arrogance of 26 parties, the other is the arrogance of Congress.

“I want to express my sympathy with the opposition because a few days ago you performed the last rites of UPA in Bengaluru. On one hand, you were performing last rites, but you were celebrating too (par aap jashan bhi mana rahe the, aur jashan bhi kis cheez ka- khandha par naya plaster lagane ka)”, he added.

