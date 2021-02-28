Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today
india news

PM Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2021's second Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11am.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11am. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.

"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Modi had also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.

In the last Mann Ki Baat in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Airports in Northeast India operating, expanding amid Covid-19 pandemic

India reports over 16,000 new Covid-19 cases for 4th straight day

PM Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

TTD seeks land for Venkateshwara temple at Ayodhya; declares cow national animal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mann ki baat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP