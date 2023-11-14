Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi to disburse 15th PM-KISAN tranche in Jharkhand

PM Narendra Modi to disburse 15th PM-KISAN tranche in Jharkhand

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 14, 2023 04:28 PM IST

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000—one every four months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday release the 15th installment of PM-KISAN, a cash-transfer scheme for farmers, at Jharkhand’s Khumti, an official statement said on Tuesday.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)

At the event, the PM will disburse nearly 18,000 crore to 80 million eligible farmers through the direct benefit transfer mode.

In the 14th installment, nearly 80.5 million farmers had received a total of 17,000 crore in their bank accounts through electronic transfer made by Modi in July.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of 6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of 2,000—one every four months. It was launched on 24 February 2019, when the first installment was paid.

Modi had disbursed 16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers under the 13th installment in February this year at Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The 11th and 12th installments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022. The scheme has also benefited over 30 million women farmers who collectively received over 53,600 crores, the government said.

Since its launch, the government has disbursed more than 2.42 lakh crore to eligible farmers through various installments. PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

Identification of beneficiaries is the responsibility of State governments as per scheme guidelines. Any land-owning farming household can enroll itself subject to exclusions, such as income ceilings, tax payments and total asset value.

farmers
