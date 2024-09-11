PM Narendra Modi to flag off second phase of Ahmedabad metro on September 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension on September 16, during his two-day visit to Gujarat, which begins on September 15. The second phase of the metro project has been developed with an investment of ₹ 5,384 crore. (HT sourced photo)

The second phase of the metro project has been developed with an investment of ₹5,384 crore.

The new phase will connect key locations between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, including Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) and Sector-1, among others, a media release said.

The 21-kilometre stretch from Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera to Gandhinagar’s Sector-1 will enhance connectivity and ease transportation for commuters across the state capital.

The metro rail extension is part of a broader initiative to enhance urban mobility in the region.

Funding for the project has been secured through loans from international agencies Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW).

The new metro route will not only cut travel time but also reduce the region’s carbon footprint by offering a greener alternative to private transport.

Plans are already underway for further expansion, with the aim of creating a fully integrated system that will serve the region’s growing population.