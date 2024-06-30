PM Narendra Modi to resume ‘Mann ki Baat’ today, first episode post-Lok Sabha elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to restart his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, June 30. The programme's last broadcast was in February, before 2024 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier this week, PM Modi announced the return of the monthly radio broadcast on X, stating, “Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800.”

The official X handle of Mann Ki Baat added, “@AkashvaniAIR will broadcast the regional versions of #MannKiBaat immediately after the original Hindi Broadcast and again at 8 pm tomorrow on its concerned regional channels.”

The prime minister also urged people to contribute their ideas and suggestions for his radio broadcast through the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or by recording messages at 1800 11 7800.

Previous and 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi's monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast aired its last episode on February 25, after which it was paused due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” PM Modi announced in the 110th edition of the programme.

Concluding the final episode, he said, “Friends, the next time I converse with you, I will meet you with new energy and new information.”

As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines of the Election Commission, the government is prohibited from using official events or publicly funded platforms to gain an unfair advantage over opponents. This was the rationale behind the temporary suspension of PM's ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Vote counting concluded on June 4, resulting in the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

What is Mann Ki Baat?

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he discusses important national themes and issues with Indian citizens.

The programme airs on the final Sunday of each month.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to engage with various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth.

In addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, reaching audiences through over 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study on the impact of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ revealed that over 100 crore people have tuned in at least once. It directly engages with listeners, highlights grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has inspired positive actions among the public.

(With ANI inputs)